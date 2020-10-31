Young North Carolinans turnout in droves to vote

Rusty Jacobs:

Not so far.

Let's put it this way: Cal Cunningham, the Democrat challenging first-time, first-term incumbent, Thom Tillis, maintains an edge. Kind of like Joe Biden, he's in that three to five percent range right now over Thom Tillis, according to recent polls.

But as you noted, that's kind of surprising, considering that just a few weeks ago, it emerged he had been engaging in inappropriate, sexually suggestive texts with another woman, not his wife.

He's been very disciplined about not answering questions on that subject. He's avoided answering questions, he said it's a private matter, he has consistently stuck to the election issues that seem to be resonating the most with voters: access to affordable health care, handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

It also didn't hurt Cal Cunningham that at the same time the scandal emerged, Thom Tillis contracted COVID-19. You got to remember, he attended the naming ceremony for then-nominee Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. A lot of Trump administration officials and the president contracted COVID-19. That in a way not only compromised Thom Tillis' health, but it may have compromised his principles.

At one time he was seen as somewhat independent. There was a time he famously opposed emergency funding for President Trump's border wall. He then infamously flipped on that issue and cast an important vote supporting that funding. So he's tied his fate to Donald Trump, but has contracted COVID-19 and that, in a way, symbolizes for some people and maybe some key voters, support for a kind of a reckless policy when it comes to handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.