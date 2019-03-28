Republicans call on Adam Schiff to resign as House Intelligence Committee chair

House Republicans on the Intelligence Committee say they have “no faith” in Democratic Chairman Adam Schiff and are demanding his resignation. Schiff is insisting President Donald Trump’s associates colluded with Russia and may be compromised.

The fiery back-and-forth came during a rare public hearing by the secretive committee on Thursday in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia. Attorney General William Barr has said Mueller didn’t find that Trump colluded with election meddling and made no conclusion on obstruction.

Still, Republicans submitted a letter to Schiff saying his statements suggesting the contrary have produced “no faith in your ability to discharge your duties” and mean Schiff should resign from the panel.

Schiff angrily refused and said some activities of Trump and his associates amount to “collusion” and “compromise.”