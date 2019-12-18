Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Vote

December 18, 2019

Watch

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

Republicans compare impeachment vote to infamous moments in history

Politics

Republican lawmakers have compared the looming impeachment of President Donald Trump to infamous moments in history, including the attack on Pearl Harbor and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

A Georgia congressman, Barry Loudermilk, said in a speech on the House floor that Republicans haven’t been able to question the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump ‘s action on Ukraine triggered impeachment.

Loudermilk said “Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus” when he was “falsely accused of treason.” Pontius Pilate was the Roman ruler who ordered the crucifixion of Jesus.

In separate remarks, a Pennsylvania congressman, Mike Kelly, recalled the “horrific act” of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Kelly said that this Wednesday — Dec. 18, 2019 — the day when the House is expected to impeach Trump, “is another date that will live in infamy.”

Trump himself has compared the drive to impeach him to the Salem Witch trials. During those infamous 17th century trials, 20 people suspected of witchcraft were killed in Massachusetts. Trump said those people were afforded “more due process” than he has been.

Democrats repeatedly noted during their speeches in the House on Wednesday that they invited Trump to testify before the House Judiciary Committee but he declined.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 18 WATCH LIVE: House votes on the articles of impeachment against Trump

  2. Read Dec 18 WATCH LIVE: Trump holds Michigan rally on day of House impeachment vote

  3. Read Dec 18 Judge tosses out Paul Manafort’s fraud case in New York

  4. Watch Dec 17 Best-selling children’s author Mo Willems on sparking creativity and joy

  5. Read Dec 18 WATCH: Stewart says Dems want to make Clinton president. But Pence is next in line, Nadler says

What to expect from House impeachment vote

Politics Dec 17

The Latest