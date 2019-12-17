What to expect from House impeachment vote

Lisa Desjardins:

Here's what's going to happen.

The House will convene at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 6:00 a.m. Pacific time. They will have normal opening procedures, the prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and then immediately begin what will sort of be a two-part debate.

First, they will debate the actual rule, kind of the procedures ahead for the impeachment debate. And then, after that, they will get into that actual debate.

Really, though, Judy, the entire day — and I think we will expect an entire day of debate over this impeachment idea. I expect it to last until at least about this time tomorrow night. It could go late.

The question being, how much do Republicans object to the process? How much do Republicans try to use parliamentary procedures to gum up the works? That could make it take longer or not.