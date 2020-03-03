What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Super Tuesday

Election Updates

Learn more

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results

Latest News

See all

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his relatives, including his wife Jane, as he addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
By —

Associated Press

Sanders wins California, Super Tuesday’s biggest prize

Politics

Bernie Sanders has won California’s Democratic presidential primary. The state has 415 delegates at stake, the biggest haul on the electoral map.

Sanders’ campaign has long seen the nation’s most populous state as a critical early contest and has had droves of volunteers organizing events across the state. Sanders lost the 2016 Democratic presidential primary to Hillary Clinton and was hoping for a comeback that would be a capstone moment for the state’s progressive wing.

WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

Sanders has also won Utah, Vermont and Colorado. Joe Biden has won Massachusetts, Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia.

MORE: Super Tuesday’s full election results

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 02 WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

  2. Read Mar 07 Romney Won Most States on Super Tuesday, But His Weaknesses Stick

  3. Read Mar 03 Bernie Sanders wins Vermont primary

  4. Read Mar 03 Sanders, Biden lead in Super Tuesday results

  5. Read Mar 03 Sanders wins California, Super Tuesday’s biggest prize

The Latest