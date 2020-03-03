What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Super Tuesday

Election Updates

Learn more

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results

Latest News

See all

Vermont Results Virginia Results North Carolina Results
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Warren tells supporters ‘I am in this fight’

Politics

An upbeat Elizabeth Warren is urging Democratic voters to cast ballots that will make them “proud” instead of listening to political pundits.

At a rally in Detroit on Tuesday night, the Massachusetts senator says “prediction has been a terrible business” and is encouraging people to vote with their “heart.” Warren has had poor showings in recent contests dominated by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

People are still voting in many Super Tuesday states across the country. Michigan’s primary is next week, and Warren has scheduled a return trip for Friday.

An undeterred Warren says she will defeat President Donald Trump and is still running because she believes she will make the best president. She says: “You don’t get what you don’t fight for. I am in this fight.”

MORE: Super Tuesday’s full election results

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 02 WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

  2. Read Mar 07 Romney Won Most States on Super Tuesday, But His Weaknesses Stick

  3. Read Mar 03 Bloomberg wins American Samoa caucus

  4. Read Mar 02 Will COVID-19 ruin your travel plans? Follow these 3 tips

  5. Read Mar 03 Bernie Sanders wins Vermont primary

The Latest