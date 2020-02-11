Sanders wins close New Hampshire primary

Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.
This story is developing and will be updated.
LIVE NEW HAMPSHIRE ELECTION RESULTS
Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Feb 10
WATCH LIVE: Special coverage of the New Hampshire primary
Read
Feb 11
WATCH: Andrew Yang drops out of 2020 presidential race
Read
Feb 11
Polls close in New Hampshire; results could cull Dem field
Watch
Feb 11
The ‘remarkable’ DOJ controversy over Roger Stone’s sentencing
Read
Feb 11
WATCH: Klobuchar says she has redefined the word ‘grit’
Politics
Feb 11
By Candice Norwood
By Associated Press
Health
Feb 11
By Joe McDonald, Associated Press
By Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press
By Yamiche Alcindor
By Steve Peoples, Kathleen Ronayne, Hunter Woodall, Associated Press
By Josh Boak, Hannah Fingerhut, Associated Press
By María Verza, Associated Press
By Laura Santhanam
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.