WATCH: Buttigieg celebrates strong New Hampshire finish

A triumphant Pete Buttigieg says he is ready to take his Democratic presidential campaign to the rest of the nation after a strong finish in New Hampshire.

The audience in the gymnasium in Nashua was electric Tuesday as supporters chanted, “Boot-edge-edge, Boot-edge-edge!” — the familiar phonetic of the candidate’s unusual name.

“Now our campaign moves on to Nevada and South Carolina and across the country, and we will welcome new allies to our movement at every step,” the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told a crowd of supporters.

Buttigieg vowed to “end the era of Donald Trump,” while keeping up pressure on his top rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who he said was taking a “my-way-or-the-highway approach.” He also tweaked the surging Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who looked to finish in third place.

Klobuchar has been a sharp critic of Buttigieg’s, noting that he’s served two terms as the mayor of a city of about 103,000, while she’s been elected statewide three times in Minnesota.

“I know that if you talk this way, you might be dismissed as a naive newcomer,” Buttigieg said. “But a fresh outlook is what makes new beginnings possible.”

Buttigieg took his narrow 2nd place finish in New Hampshire Tuesday as incentive to move forward as a candidate of youth and inclusion, having finished near the top in the first two presidential nominating contests.