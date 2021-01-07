Schumer calls on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from power.

Schumer said he and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi called Pence Thursday, but that he would not take their call.

Schumer said that if Pence won’t act, Congress should move to impeach.

He went on to say when he takes over the Majority he is going to fire the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger.

Lawmakers have mixed praise for the Capitol Police with harsh criticism for the outfit, which was overwhelmed by Wednesday’s mob and unprepared for it.