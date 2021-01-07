What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Schumer calls on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Politics

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from power.

Schumer said he and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi called Pence Thursday, but that he would not take their call.

Schumer said that if Pence won’t act, Congress should move to impeach.

He went on to say when he takes over the Majority he is going to fire the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger.

Lawmakers have mixed praise for the Capitol Police with harsh criticism for the outfit, which was overwhelmed by Wednesday’s mob and unprepared for it.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 07 WATCH: Sen. Graham says president’s ‘actions were the problem’

  2. Read Jan 06 WATCH: Trump directs protesters to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of count of Electoral College votes

  3. Watch Jan 06 Mayhem erupts in the U.S. Capitol as Congress certifies electoral votes

  4. Read Jan 07 WATCH: Pelosi calls for using 25th Amendment or impeachment against Trump

  5. Read Jan 07 Trump says there will be an ‘orderly transition’ of power, acknowledges defeat

Trump’s false election claims are ‘red meat’ for extremist groups

Nation Jan 06

The Latest