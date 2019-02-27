What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The check, obtained by the PBS NewsHour, is dated August 1, 2017.
Yamiche Alcindor
By —

Yamiche Alcindor

See the check Michael Cohen will say Trump signed as reimbursement payment

Politics

Michael Cohen on Wednesday plans to present at least one check showing that President Donald Trump personally reimbursed him for hush money payments made to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 campaign in order to keep her from talking about an alleged affair she had with Trump.

The check, dated Aug. 1, 2017, does not say what the payment was for.

In an opening statement obtained by the PBS NewsHour, Michael Cohen is expected to describe a check for $35,000 as “a copy of a check Trump wrote from his personal bank account – after he became president – to reimburse me for the hush money payments I made to cover up his affair with an adult film star and prevent damage to his campaign.”

The check, obtained by the PBS NewsHour, is dated Aug. 1, 2017.

The check, obtained by the PBS NewsHour, is dated Aug. 1, 2017.

READ MORE: Read Michael Cohen’s full prepared testimony on Trump’s Russia plans, WikiLeaks email dump

Yamiche Alcindor
By —

Yamiche Alcindor

Yamiche Alcindor is the White House correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, a role she began in January 2018. She often tells stories about the intersection of race and politics as well as fatal police encounters.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 26 WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

  2. Read Feb 27 Read Michael Cohen’s full prepared testimony on Trump’s Russia plans, WikiLeaks email dump

  3. Read Feb 27 Cohen releases Trump financial documents, claims president inflated net worth

  4. Read Feb 26 Most Americans don’t realize state funding for higher ed fell by billions

  5. Read Feb 27 WATCH: As Michael Cohen hearing opens, House GOP object to late night release of evidence

Trump faces challenges on 2 sides, as House pushes resolution and Cohen testifies

Politics Feb 26

The Latest