WATCH: Sen. Kamala Harris questions Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on voter suppression

Amy Coney Barrett is refusing to say whether she thinks race discrimination in voting still exists.

The Supreme Court nominee has refused in two days of testimony in her confirmation hearing to opine on many topics, including whether a president can unilaterally delay the election.

The issue arose when California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, asked if Barrett agreed with a sentence from a 2013 opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts in which he wrote that “voting discrimination still exists; no one doubts that.”

Barrett said she will “not comment on what any justice said in an opinion.”

The exchange came near the end of the second and final day of Barrett’s testimony.