FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. Photo by Tom Brenner/Reuters
By —

Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

Senate approves measure to block Trump’s wall funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a measure that blocks President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to raid the budget for construction projects on military bases as a way to pay for building his fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Eleven Republicans voted to rebuke the president on a 54-41 vote. The Democratic-controlled House is likely to pass the measure, but it’s doomed to be vetoed by Trump.

Trump vetoed an identical measure in March and the White House promises he’ll veto this one, too.

Wednesday’s vote follows the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion that will be canceled in order to pay for the border wall. Democrats opposed to Trump’s moves didn’t pick up any additional GOP supporters this time.

