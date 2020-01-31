What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

January 31, 2020

WATCH: Senate votes against calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Politics

The Senate rejected a motion Friday to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in a 51 to 49 vote, pushing the trial one step closer to a vote that is all but certain to acquit the president.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, were the only two GOP members to vote with Democrats in favor of the motion to call witnesses. Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who were seen as potential swing votes, ultimately voted with fellow Republicans against the motion.

After days of arguments posed by the House managers and Trump’s legal team, followed by questions posed by senators, the lawmakers debate and voted on Friday, Jan. 31. Then the Senate must now decide whether to acquit the president or convict him of the charges and remove him from office.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

