Student loan repayments will resume soon. Here’s what to know

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Nicole Ellis
Nicole Ellis
Casey Kuhn
Casey Kuhn
Rachel Liesendahl
Rachel Liesendahl
Leave your feedback
The wide-reaching bipartisan debt ceiling deal approved by Congress this week includes a provision that prevents the Biden administration from extending the pause on federal student loan repayments. For federal student loan borrowers, that means they may have to restart payments in a few months. According to the 99-page bill, repayments will resume 60 days after June 30, which is Aug. 29.
For the more than 40 million Americans who hold federal student loans, the restart of payments is “going to be really jarring for families that haven’t had to worry about student loan payments for more than three years,” said Mike Pierce, the executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center.
The pause, first put in place in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump, “has been a lifeline for working families that have struggled to get their financial footing as we come out of this once-in-a-century pandemic. A once-in-a-generation economic crisis,” Pierce told the PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis.
Watch the conversation in the player above.
He says that while there are options for people who cannot afford their monthly payments, they can be difficult to access because they require identifying and contacting the private financial services companies the government hires to manage student loans. Lenders may also not be prepared to begin collecting payments again, he said. “There has been this long effort to try to get the private companies at the center of the student loan system to do better by borrowers. But it’s in progress, and we haven’t gotten all the way there yet,” Pierce said.
READ MORE: Here’s how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the freeze ends
The pause in student loan payments is “wildly popular public policy,” Pierce said. Half of voters in a March survey from Morning Consult/Politico approved of extending the pause, which at the time was set to expire May 1. But, in an effort to make a deal on lifting the debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default, the pause was put on the chopping block.
The Senate on Thursday night went a step further, voting to advance a GOP measure overturning a separate student loan cancellation plan from President Joe Biden, which offered up to $20,000 in federal student loan relief for borrowers who qualified. The White House is expected to veto that measure.
WATCH: Student debt relief is in legal limbo, but advocates still have a ‘toolbox’ of solutions
The plan has been challenged in the courts. The Supreme Court took up the case in February, and is expected to issue a ruling by the end of the term.
Nicole Ellis is PBS NewsHour's digital anchor where she hosts pre- and post-shows and breaking news live streams on digital platforms and serves as a correspondent for the nightly broadcast. Ellis joined the NewsHour from The Washington Post, where she was an Emmy nominated on-air reporter and anchor covering social issues and breaking news. In this role, she hosted, produced, and directed original documentaries and breaking news videos for The Post’s website, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitch, earning a National Outstanding Breaking News Emmy Nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Ellis created and hosted The Post’s first original documentary series, “Should I freeze my eggs?,” in which she explores her own fertility and received the 2019 Digiday Publishers Award. She also created and hosted the Webby Award-winning news literacy series “The New Normal,” the most viewed video series in the history of The Washington Post’s women’s vertical, The Lily.
She is the author of “We Go High,” a non-fiction self-help-by-proxy book on overcoming adversity publishing in 2022, and host of Critical Conversations on BookClub, an author-led book club platform.
Prior to that, Ellis was a part of the production team for the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, CNN Heroes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Human Rights from Columbia University, as well as a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia Journalism School.
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team. She has won several awards for her work in broadcast journalism, including a national Edward R. Murrow award.
Rachel Liesendahl is an online production assistant at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more