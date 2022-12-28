WATCH: Student debt relief is in legal limbo, but advocates still have a ‘toolbox’ of solutions

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Nicole Ellis
Nicole Ellis
Casey Kuhn
Casey Kuhn
Leave your feedback
President Joe Biden’s latest student debt cancellation plan, designed to clear up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some 40 million Americans, is going to be in legal limbo until the Supreme Court rules on its constitutionality. So what’s next for borrowers and the broader fight for debt cancellation?
The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis sat down with Jalil Mustaffa Bishop, co-founder of Equity Research Cooperative, a nonprofit focused on racial justice research, to explain how we got here and how the current system disproportionately burdens students of color.
Watch the full conversation in the player above.
Bishop said politics are a major factor in stalling the Biden administration’s plan. He noted that conservative think tanks and Republican lawmakers openly encouraged an onslaught of lawsuits when Biden announced the policy.
Multiple legal challenges have been thrown out by the courts based on the inability to demonstrate harm to the people suing. But two have succeeded in temporarily halting the debt relief on the grounds of executive overreach, including one by six GOP-led states that is scheduled to be argued before the Supreme Court in late February.
WATCH: How student loan debt disproportionately hurts Black borrowers
Last month, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, deemed the plan an “unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power” in his ruling favoring two borrowers who were partially or fully ineligible for loan forgiveness. The plaintiffs are backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group founded by Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus. The Biden administration appealed the ruling.
“I understand the immediate reaction of, ‘I don’t want my tax dollars to go to cancel this student debt,’” Bishop said. “[But] the student loan crisis is… not irresponsible people now getting a bailout. …[It] is … irresponsible policymaking that has, year after year, now decade after decade, forced borrowers who are trying to get their education … to take on this student debt.”
Bishop said it’s a common misconception that Americans with student debt must have high-paying jobs and can afford their loan payments, when in reality “40 percent of borrowers have student debt and no degree.”
The existing policy is based on what Bishop called an irresponsible promise that “if you financed your education through debt, you’re going to earn an income that allows you to repay. And we have known for decades that, increasingly, that just simply hasn’t been a promise that is true.”
On average, Black college and university students are more likely to go into debt and to borrow larger amounts than white students. They are also more likely to shoulder that burden for longer, as interest accrues and their debt grows. According to a fact sheet released by the White House, the average Black borrower “who started college in the 1995-96 school year still owed 95% of their original student debt.”
This problem garnered national attention in 2019, when Robert F. Smith paid off the student loan debt of the entire graduating class of the historically Black Morehouse College after finding that 60 percent of the “additional income and wealth that these black families have will go into servicing their student loans,” Bishop said.
READ MORE: Student loan debt has a lasting effect on Black borrowers, despite the latest freeze in payments
Bishop said the negative economic ramifications are widespread among borrowers of color. Many are unable to buy a home, plan a family or pay down their balances.
So what if Biden’s plan is ultimately defeated? Bishop said that there are other legal avenues and tools that the administration can pursue.
“I still have a lot of hope because I know that the solution and the answers to student debt cancellation is in-house,” he said, adding that grassroots advocates will continue to push for relief.
Nicole Ellis is PBS NewsHour's digital anchor where she hosts pre- and post-shows and breaking news live streams on digital platforms and serves as a correspondent for the nightly broadcast. Ellis joined the NewsHour from The Washington Post, where she was an Emmy nominated on-air reporter and anchor covering social issues and breaking news. In this role, she hosted, produced, and directed original documentaries and breaking news videos for The Post’s website, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitch, earning a National Outstanding Breaking News Emmy Nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Ellis created and hosted The Post’s first original documentary series, “Should I freeze my eggs?,” in which she explores her own fertility and received the 2019 Digiday Publishers Award. She also created and hosted the Webby Award-winning news literacy series “The New Normal,” the most viewed video series in the history of The Washington Post’s women’s vertical, The Lily.
She is the author of “We Go High,” a non-fiction self-help-by-proxy book on overcoming adversity publishing in 2022, and host of Critical Conversations on BookClub, an author-led book club platform.
Prior to that, Ellis was a part of the production team for the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, CNN Heroes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Human Rights from Columbia University, as well as a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia Journalism School.
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
World
Nov 22