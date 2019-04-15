What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The Supreme Court stands in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2019. Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects death row appeal over anti-gay juror

Politics

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is again rejecting a gay death row inmate’s appeal that claims jurors in South Dakota were biased against him because of his sexual orientation.

The justices did not comment on Monday in leaving in place the death sentence for Charles Rhines.

Rhines was convicted in the stabbing death of a doughnut shop employee in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1992. His appeal followed the high court’s 2017 ruling that evidence of racial bias in the jury room allows a judge to consider setting aside a verdict.

Rhines claimed one juror said Rhines should not be sentenced to life in prison because he is gay and would be housed with other men.

The justices rejected a similar appeal from Rhines last year.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 15 AP fact check: Trump camp suggests AG William Barr found illegal spying

  2. Read Apr 13 How U.S. tax laws discriminate against women, gays and people of color

  3. Read Apr 14 WATCH: Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, announces presidential bid

  4. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  5. Read Apr 11 Katie Bouman ‘hardly knew what a black hole was.’ Her algorithm helped us see one

The critical role of ‘guarded’ Chief Justice John Roberts

Politics Mar 27

The Latest