The critical role of ‘guarded’ Chief Justice John Roberts

Judy Woodruff:

There have only been 17 chief justices of the United States. The current one, John Roberts, is serving an increasingly critical role, as the vote that could tip the balance, one way or the other, in many high-profile cases to come.

What drives his decision-making? And how has he carried out the duties of a chief justice over his 13-plus years on the job?

Well, that's at the heart of a new biography: "The Chief: The Life and Turbulent Times of Chief Justice John Roberts." It's author is veteran Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic.

Hello, Joan. Welcome to the program. And congratulations on the book.