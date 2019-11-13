Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 13, 2019

Who is testifying today?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Who is testifying next?

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

WATCH: Bill Taylor’s full opening statement in the impeachment hearing

Politics

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine tells House lawmakers investigating impeachment that he noticed there were two policy channels operating with Ukraine, a “regular” and an “irregular” one.

William Taylor testified on Nov. 13 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the video player above.

William Taylor says the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was guiding requests through the irregular channel.

Taylor says it slowly became clear to him that conditions were placed on Ukraine’s new president.

READ MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

He had to order investigations into possible Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and also look into Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Taylor is testifying Wednesday in the first public hearings in the House impeachment

