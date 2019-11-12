WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

The House of Representatives kick off public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The impeachment hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The first witnesses before the House Intelligence Committee will be Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat for Ukraine and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for for European and Eurasian affairs.

After opening statements, Rep. Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chair, and Devin Nunes, the committee’s ranking Republican member, will each be given 45 minutes to ask questions. Then other lawmakers will be allowed to question the witnesses.

The open hearing marks the start of a new phase in the impeachment probe and comes after lawmakers conducted a series of closed-doors interviews with people who have knowledge about U.S. policy toward Ukraine. Lawmakers have been releasing transcripts of those interviews leading up to the public hearings.

The impeachment inquiry centers around a July phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 political candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The PBS NewsHour is hosting live coverage of the first week of impeachment hearings on Wednesday and Friday, when Marie Yovanovitch, the ambassador to Ukraine who was forced out of her position, is scheduled to testify.

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will lead the coverage that will feature contributions from NewsHour correspondents including Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, and Foreign Affairs and Defense correspondent Nick Schifrin, among others. Woodruff will also be joined by Michael Allen, Managing Director at Beacon Global Strategies, LLC and Mieke Eoyang, Vice President at Third Way.