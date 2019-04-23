What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Treasury secretary misses House deadline for Trump tax returns, asks for more time

Politics

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is asking for more time to respond to House Democrats’ request for President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Mnuchin says in a letter to House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal of Massachusetts that he will give the panel a final decision by May 6. The committee had set a deadline for Tuesday.

The treasury secretary says he is consulting with the Justice Department “due to the serious constitutional questions raised by this request and the serious consequences that a resolution of those questions could have for taxpayer privacy.”

Neal says he will consult with the committee’s lawyers on the next steps. He could opt to issue a subpoena to enforce his demand, which was sent using the powers of a 1924 law.

The Latest