Trump blasts Georgia indictment in fundraising email

Former President Donald Trump and his allies were quick to critique the Georgia case against him.

In an email soliciting fundraising for his campaign, sent out shortly after the indictment was made public Monday night, Trump called the Georgia case “the FOURTH ACT of Election Interference on behalf of the Democrats in an attempt to keep the White House under Crooked Joe’s control and JAIL his single greatest opponent of the 2024 election.”

READ MORE: The full Georgia indictment against Trump and 18 allies

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for a Trump-aligned super PAC, said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was joining other prosecutors pursuing cases against Trump with “their only goal being to arrest Donald Trump and prevent him from being on the ballot against Joe Biden.”

The super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., also sent out an email blasting Willis — who is seeking reelection to her post next year and recently launched a new website — for “using the Trump indictment to fundraise and campaign.”

WATCH: Can Trump’s Republican rivals overcome his big lead before the Iowa caucuses?

Those statements mirrored comments issued ahead of the indictment by Trump’s campaign, which also argued Willis “strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign.”

Officials with Trump’s campaign also called the timing of “this latest coordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people, but also exposes true motivation driving their fabricated accusations.”