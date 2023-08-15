Read the full Georgia indictment against Trump and 18 allies

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday on racketeering, conspiracy and other charges by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, the result of a more than two-year investigation by District Attorney Fani Willis into potential 2020 election interference in that state.

Eighteen other people, including Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, were also indicted, accused of joining Trump in efforts to unlawfully change the outcome of the election.

Read the full indictment by clicking the document below.

The indictment describes those charged as part of a criminal organization that violated the state’s racketeering (or RICO) law. Other charges include making false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to defraud the state and perjury, among others.

WATCH: Fulton County aistrict attorney gives briefing after Trump indicted in Georgia case

“Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” Willis said in a news conference late Monday.

Among the offenses named in the indictment was a request from Trump to then-Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to alter votes. In the early January 2021 phone call, recorded and later released, Trump asked Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” which would have pushed him over the threshold of Biden’s win there. Since the 2020 election, Trump has falsely claimed that he won the presidency and has defended his efforts to overturn the outcome.