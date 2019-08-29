Trump cancels Poland trip as hurricane heads to Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has canceled his trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida.

Trump says it’s “very important” for him to be in Washington to deal with the storm, adding, “Our highest priority is the safety and security of the American people in the path of the hurricane.”

Trump had been scheduled to depart for Warsaw Saturday for a visit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II. He says he’ll be sending Vice President Mike Pence in his place.

He says he delivered the news to Polish President Andrzej Duda earlier Thursday and plans to reschedule the trip in the “near future.”

He had already canceled the second stop of the trip — Denmark — after leaders there mocked his desire to purchase Greenland.