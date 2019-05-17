Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Associated Press

Trump delays imposing auto tariffs on auto imports and parts

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is delaying any decision to impose auto tariffs on car and auto part imports, deciding against ratcheting up trade disputes or impacting talks with European nations and Japan.

Trump announced his decision to delay for up to six months in a proclamation issued by the White House on Friday.

He was required to make a decision on Commerce Department recommendations aimed to protect the U.S. auto industry, based on national security concerns.

Trump directed his trade team to pursue negotiations and address the impact that imports are having on the U.S. auto industry and its ability to invest in new research and development that he says is critical to the nation’s security.

Trump says he’ll decide whether to take further action in 180 days.

Associated Press

