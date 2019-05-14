Why the Teamsters president supports Trump’s new tariffs

Judy Woodruff:

Even as China and the U.S. are still trying to reach a trade deal before the summer, the stakes and the tension just keep growing.

China retaliated this week with the threat of raising its own tariffs on U.S. goods, and that was followed by President Trump's latest threat that he may raise tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Workers, jobs and wages are, of course, at the heart of this.

We get the view tonight of one prominent labor leader. He is James Hoffa Jr., the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The Teamsters represent 1.4 million members, including drivers, public employees, and construction and sanitation workers.

James Hoffa, welcome back to the "NewsHour."