Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

President Donald Trump delivers remarks inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Nov. 15, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Trump insists he wanted ‘nothing’ from Ukraine

Politics

President Donald Trump is insisting Wednesday that he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine and declared that impeachment hearings should be brought to an end.

The president read from handwritten notes when speaking to reporters on the White House lawn nearly an hour later than his scheduled departure for Texas.

Trump addressed the ongoing testimony from Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, who linked the president to a decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into a political rival.

But he only highlighted specific, helpful parts from Sondland’s remarks, saying “it is the final word” that he did not demand a quid pro quo.

Trump, who claimed that means “it’s all over” for the impeachment proceedings, did not take questions from reporters.

The Latest