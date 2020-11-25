Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn passes by members of the media as he departs after his sentencing was delayed at U.S. District Court in Washington, on Dec. 18, 2018. Photo by REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, former national security adviser, in tweet

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The story is developing and will be updated.

