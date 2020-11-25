Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.
Associated Press
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The story is developing and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Nov 25
WATCH: Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Read
Nov 24
How the Cherokee Nation has curtailed the pandemic
Read
Nov 25
Trump pardons Michael Flynn, former national security adviser, in tweet
Read
Nov 25
With U.S. in COVID-19 panic, Georgia Sen. Perdue saw stock opportunity
Watch
Nov 24
What Biden’s national security team says about his world view
Politics
Nov 25
By Associated Press
Education
Nov 25
By Meredith Kolodner and Bracey Harris, Neal Morton, The Hechinger Report
Health
Nov 25
By J. Robin Moon, The Conversation
Nation
Nov 25
By Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press
World
Nov 25
By Cara Anna, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.