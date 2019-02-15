What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border while speaking about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump plans to spend $8 billion on border barriers

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to spend about $8 billion on border barriers, far more than Congress has given him for that purpose.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump will tap various other sources of money beyond the nearly $1.4 billion in a government funding bill that Congress passed. Trump is expected to sign the bill.

Besides the money from Congress, Mulvaney said Friday that Trump plans to spend $600 million in Treasury forfeiture funds and $2.5 billion in Defense Department counterdrug money. Trump is also tapping about $3.6 billion worth of funds set aside for military construction projects.

Mulvaney says Trump is not tapping disaster relief money designated to help Texas and Puerto Rico following recent devastating hurricanes.

READ MORE: Trump says there’s a ‘crisis’ at the border. Here’s what the data says

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 14 Opinion: Teachers aren’t losers. They’re lifesavers

  2. Read Feb 15 WATCH: Reporter challenges Trump on his immigration facts

  3. Watch Feb 14 Why Trump’s national emergency plan could present a ‘major constitutional test’

  4. Read Feb 15 WATCH: Trump declares national emergency to build border wall

  5. Read Jan 08 Trump says there’s a ‘crisis’ at the border. Here’s what the data says

Trump and Congress gear up for a fight over national emergency plan

Politics Feb 14

The Latest