Trump and Congress gear up for a fight over national emergency plan

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president is taking advice from a lot of different people.

The two groups we should be focusing on tonight are conservative media voices and White House lawyers. On the conservative media tip, I want to explain Sean Hannity's advice to the president, because it's almost remarkable.

He wrote this opinion piece yesterday, where it lays out — where he lays out what the White House should he do.

He says, step one, sign the deal, step two, find more money from other places to get more money for the wall, and then, step three, declare a national emergency.

That's literally, Judy, exactly what the White House did. So it's remarkable that Sean Hannity is writing this, and that the White House is then taking these steps.

Now, the White House today and aides told me, these are friends. He gets advice from his friends. He's not following Sean Hannity's advice.

But it's very remarkable that these two men are really in this mind-meld.

The other thing I want to note is that Ann Coulter tweeted today. She said: "The national emergency won't help. It's over if he signs the bill."

That's why you see the president trying to declare a national emergency to try to at least give a little bit to Ann Coulter and the people that she represents.

The other thing to note, the White House is saying the president is ready for this legal challenge. He said for weeks — they have said to me, for weeks, the president has been saying, I might declare a national emergency. That means that White House lawyers have been looking to figure out how they can — they can really look at this in court and how they can defend the president.

So when we see Nancy Pelosi saying she's ready for a legal battle, we can also say that the White House is ready for legal battle as well.