Trump releases video of ’60 Minutes’ interview

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump appears to have posted a full, unedited version of his interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Facebook ahead of the show’s Sunday air date.

The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

Trump tweeted with the Facebook link: “Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS.” And he again preemptively criticized the moderator of Thursday’s final presidential debate.

A CBS News spokesperson released a statement, calling the White House’s decision to release the footage “unprecedented” and said it breaks an agreement with the news program, adding that the move “will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades.”

CBS News Statement: The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. (1/4) — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 22, 2020

The “60 Minutes” interview starts on a tense footing as Stahl asks the Republican president, “Are you ready for some tough questions?” It only grows more testy.

Trump complains, “That’s no way to talk.” He later comments, “You’re so negative.”

Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden in the debate on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anne Davenport contributed to this report.