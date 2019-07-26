What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the "Pledge to America's Workers - One year Celebration" event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019. Photo by: Leah Millis/Reuters
Trump says Guatemala signing deal to restrict asylum cases

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Guatemala is signing an agreement to restrict asylum applications to the U.S. from Central America.

The so-called “safe third country” agreement would require migrants, including Salvadorans and Hondurans, who cross into Guatemala on their way to the U.S. to apply for protections in Guatemala instead of at the U.S. border. It could potentially ease the crush of migrants overwhelming the U.S. immigration system and hand Trump a concession he could herald as a win.

The two countries had been negotiating such an agreement for months, and Trump threatened Wednesday to place tariffs or other consequences on Guatemala if it didn’t reach a deal.

It’s not clear how the agreement will take effect. Guatemala’s Constitutional Court granted three injunctions preventing its government from entering into a deal.

