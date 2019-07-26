WATCH: Mueller’s full testimony before the House Judiciary Committee

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified for several hours before the House Judiciary Committee on July 24, answering lawmakers’ questions about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as potential evidence showing President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.
Watch Mueller’s full testimony in the video player above.
READ MORE:
- All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes
- Read the full, redacted Mueller report
- The giant timeline of everything Russia, Trump and the investigations
- Mueller’s Russia probe, by the numbers
- You may not believe the Mueller report no matter what it says
- Inside the Mueller report, a sophisticated Russian interference campaign
- Why ‘numerous links’ between Trump campaign and Russia didn’t add up to conspiracy
- What the Mueller report says about Trump’s firing James Comey
- Mueller’s obstruction of justice probe on Trump, explained
- What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.