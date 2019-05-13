Join us on a journey to Antarctica

By —

Associated Press

Trump says he won’t use info stolen by adversaries in 2020

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pledging not to use information stolen by foreign adversaries in his 2020 reelection campaign. And he’s insisting he didn’t use any in 2016, even though he did.

Trump told reporters Monday as he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that he “would certainly agree to that.”

He says: “I don’t need it. All I need is the opponents that I’m looking at.”

But he also insisted erroneously that he “never did use, as you probably know,” such information, adding: “That’s what the Mueller report was all about. They said no collusion.”

The special counsel didn’t establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but it described Trump’s campaign as eager to exploit the release of hacked Democratic emails to hurt rival Hillary Clinton.

