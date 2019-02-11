How migrant detention details stalled border security talks

Yamiche Alcindor:

The White House doesn't want any sort of limit to be on ICE. They don't want any sort of limit on the number of people that can be held, both as interior arrests or as exterior arrests.

I want to walk through what the White House wants. They want absolutely no cap on any sort of beds, because they say that ICE should be allowed to do their job without thinking of how many number of people are in custody. They also want to keep those 20,000 to 22,000 people currently in custody that were, again, arrested inside the country.

They say it's because these people have already run out. They stayed there. There are people who have overstayed visas. But there are also people who have, as Lisa said, committed violent crimes such as domestic violence or drug offenses.

And then they also say that the president wants a budget of 52,000 beds total. That of course, would include people arrested inside the country as well as crossing the border. I talked to an ICE official today. That person said that they don't make this distinction between interior and exterior. They want to say that anybody that's here should be — should be considered a criminal.

And I want to tell you about the numbers here. Because they're not making that distinction, they say that there are 48,747 people total in ICE custody currently, and they're making that number because they say 52,000 is just a little bit above that, and that they're in a crisis here.

And then the more people that are arrested, they need more beds for this. They also say that there are 2,100 family units. Those are people, of course, that are coming, not just children, but also their parents included in that number. And their official stance is, we don't want to immediately have to release anybody into society.

That means that, if we get the number capped, we're going to have to put those people somewhere, and it means back into the community.