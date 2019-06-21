What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump waits to welcome Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump says strike on Iran would have been a disproportionate response

Politics

President Donald Trump says he called off a planned retaliatory strike on Iran after deciding the likely death toll on the ground wouldn’t be “proportionate” to the shoot down of a U.S. drone.

Trump tells NBC News in an interview Friday that he was informed that about 150 Iranians would be killed by the strikes.

Trump says: “I didn’t like it. I didn’t think it was proportionate.”

The president offered a similar explanation on Twitter earlier Friday.

The president also says he never gave a final order for the operation, and that U.S. military airplanes were not yet in the air but that they would have been “pretty soon.”

Trump says U.S. was 'cocked and loaded' to strike Iran

