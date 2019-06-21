Trump says strike on Iran would have been a disproportionate response

President Donald Trump says he called off a planned retaliatory strike on Iran after deciding the likely death toll on the ground wouldn’t be “proportionate” to the shoot down of a U.S. drone.

Trump tells NBC News in an interview Friday that he was informed that about 150 Iranians would be killed by the strikes.

Trump says: “I didn’t like it. I didn’t think it was proportionate.”

The president offered a similar explanation on Twitter earlier Friday.

The president also says he never gave a final order for the operation, and that U.S. military airplanes were not yet in the air but that they would have been “pretty soon.”

