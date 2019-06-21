What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump attends an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019. Photo by Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters
By —

Lolita Baldor, Associated Press

By —

Deb Reichmann, Associated Press

Trump says U.S. was ‘cocked and loaded’ to strike Iran

World

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. was “cocked and loaded” to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone, but canceled the missile strikes 10 minutes before they were to be executed after being told some 150 people could die.

Trump tweeted Friday that the U.S. will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. But he said he’s in no hurry to respond to the downing of the U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz. His statement was the latest indication that he does not want to escalate the clash with Tehran, but he didn’t rule out a future U.S. strike.

He said U.S. economic sanctions are crippling the Iranian economy and more are being added.

Iran claimed Friday it had issued several warnings before shooting down the drone over what it said was Iranian territory.

