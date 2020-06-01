What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

By —

Associated Press

Trump threatens to deploy military unless states halt violent protests

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to deploy the United States military unless states halt violent protests.

Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets.”

If governors fail to take action, Trump said he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”

Trump in his Rose Garden remarks said he would mobilize the U.S. military to end “lawlessness” as police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House. Trump blamed anarchists and Antifa for fomenting unrest.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 01 WATCH: Trump says if governors don’t crack down on protests, he will ‘quickly solve the problem for them’

  2. Read Jun 01 Trump threatens to deploy military unless states halt violent protests

  3. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  4. Read Jun 01 Louisville man David McAtee killed when police, soldiers fired at group; police chief fired

  5. Read Jun 01 LISTEN: Trump tells governors they are ‘weak,’ urges crackdown on protests

The Latest