Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Trump to travel to Arizona next week, predicts campaign rallies ‘in the not-too-distant future’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is planning to travel to Arizona next week and is looking forward to resuming campaign rallies after spending more than a month mostly cooped up at the White House because of the coronavirus.

Trump says he is looking forward to his Arizona trip next week and also hopes to visit Ohio soon despite the fact that much of the nation remains on some sort of lockdown as the virus continues to spread.

He says: “We’re going to start to move around and hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we’ll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other.”

Trump wouldn’t say exactly when he expects to be able to resume his rallies, but said it will depend, in part, on the state.

