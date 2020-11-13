Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Biden wins Presidency

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

Trump wins North Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes

Politics

President Donald Trump has won North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes, staving off a hard-fought challenge by Democratic nominee Joe Biden and holding the battleground state for Republicans.

Trump’s victory in North Carolina brings him to 232 electoral votes. Biden, who was declared the winner of the election on Nov. 7, has 290 electoral votes and defeated Trump by flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Trump campaigned aggressively in North Carolina with in-person rallies at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including gatherings in Fayetteville, Winston-Salem and Greenville in the weeks before the election.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data

He was scheduled to hold the Republican National Convention in the state but pulled out after a fight with the state’s Democratic governor over coronavirus restrictions.

The Associated Press has still not called the presidential race in Georgia, which is conducting a recount.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 13 WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers update on Operation Warp Speed from the White House Rose Garden

  2. Watch Nov 12 Even with a vaccine, COVID-19 will last for years, expert says

  3. Read Nov 13 Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline

  4. Read Nov 13 Trump wins North Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes

  5. Read Nov 13 Military voters fear they’re part of Trump campaign’s unsupported fraud claim

Biden says transition is underway, even as Trump repeats unfounded claims

Politics Nov 10

The Latest