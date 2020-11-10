Biden says transition is underway, even as Trump repeats unfounded claims

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Trump is indignant.

He is getting angrier and angrier as he watches president-elect Joe Biden pivot away from campaigning and full on into transition mode. Of course, the president is not in transition mode. And he's really running a public and private operation to try to pressure GOP lawmakers — GOP lawmakers and elected officials across the country to back him, holding the line.

The vice president went to the Senate Republican lunch today on Capitol Hill with one clear message: Keep on fighting.

They are absolutely focused on this idea that the president has to be defended, that his ways and his false claims have to be continued to be echoed with — by Republicans all across the country.

Now, when it comes to the legal strategy, they're continuing to file lawsuit after lawsuit. The head of the legal strategy for the Trump campaign, David Bossie, he remains fighting the coronavirus, but I'm told that he's doing well, that he's working remotely.

What we're seeing, though, is cases being tossed out again and again in Pennsylvania, in Georgia, in Michigan, in Nevada. The Biden campaign held a briefing today to talk about their legal strategy. They say that their legal strategy is to continue to push back and show that the president does not have any evidence for his legal claims.

They were also quoting several judges from saying things like, there's — the Biden campaign was saying that the Trump campaign has no evidence and that they were being — essentially presenting evidence that was utterly unsupported and fiction.

One other thing, Judy. I pushed the Biden campaign and said, well, are you looking for evidence? Are you having to defend yourself? What is your strategy? They said that their evidence is the 75 million votes that president-elect Joe Biden got.

They also said that all of the things that they're seeing in the Trump campaign, the legal lawsuits, the press conferences, the tweets, the e-mails, that none of that is really law. They said it's all noise. They also said that this is theatrics, not really lawsuits.

So, what we're seeing from the Biden campaign is a strategy to message and a strategy to defend themselves, while the Trump campaign is continuing to file lawsuits. They say, at some point, this might all end up in the Supreme Court, but both sides think that they might win that.

But the Biden campaign and the Trump campaign feel very, very indignant and solid on their sides. So, the Trump campaign continues to be angry.