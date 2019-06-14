Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Vice President Mike Pence waves to the audience at the end of his commencement speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on May 11, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Drake/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump won’t commit to backing Pence for president in 2024

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t automatically have his backing should he mount his own run for the White House in 2024.

Asked on Friday in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” whether he would lend his endorsement to Pence in advance, Trump said, “You can’t put me in that position.”

Trump says that he’d have to evaluate the field of Republicans in five years but that he would give a potential Pence candidacy “strong consideration.”

Pence has not explicitly said he’d seek the White House in 2024, though it is widely expected.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jun 11 Abused nuns reveal stories of rape, forced abortions

  2. Watch Jun 13 Why Trump’s view of accepting foreign opposition research is ‘textbook illegal’

  3. Read Jun 13 Canada wants to ban single-use plastics. Would it make a difference?

  4. Read Jun 13 WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks about leaving the White House

  5. Watch Jun 07 What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes

Why Trump’s view of accepting foreign opposition research is ‘textbook illegal’

Politics Jun 13

The Latest