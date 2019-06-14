Visit CANVAS arts and culture

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway arrives to discuss the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, at the White House in Washington, U.S., on April 18, 2019. Photo by Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Trump says he won’t fire Conway over Hatch Act violations

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he won’t fire White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after a federal watchdog agency recommended her removal for repeatedly violating a law that limits political activity by government workers.

Trump tells Fox & Friends that he was briefed on the Office of Special Counsel investigation Thursday and says “it looks to me like they’re trying to take away her right of free speech and that’s just not fair.”

OSC, which is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, said in a letter to Trump that Conway has been a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

Trump says of Conway, “she’s got to have a right of responding to questions.”

