Wanda Vázquez sworn in as Puerto Rico’s governor after court ruling

Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez has been sworn in as the island’s new governor, culminating weeks of political turmoil.

Vázquez took the oath of office early Wednesday evening at the Puerto Rican Supreme Court, which earlier in the day ruled that Pedro Pierluisi’s swearing in last week was unconstitutional.

The day’s events settle at least the dispute over who will lead the U.S. territory after its political establishment was knocked off balance by large protests.

But they were also expected to unleash a new wave of demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don’t want Vázquez as governor.

Former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was forced to resign by anger over corruption, mismanagement of funds and a leaked obscenity-laced chat.

Pierluisi was sworn in as governor Friday. But that was challenged in court by the Senate.