What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
By —

Associated Press

Warren is latest former 2020 presidential rival to back Biden

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, becoming the last of the former vice president’s major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

The Massachusetts senator dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders.

Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday, A day later, former President Barack Obama announced his public backing of Biden.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 14 Kentucky lawmakers override veto of voter ID measure

  2. Watch Apr 14 The pandemic threatens the people of East Africa — and now locusts threaten their food

  3. Watch Apr 14 What an interrupted school year means for these college students

  4. Read Apr 13 How COVID-19 is straining hospice care

  5. Watch Apr 14 Why nursing homes and senior living centers yield COVID-19 ‘perfect storm’

The Latest