Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., speaks during a townhall event in Columbus, Ohio, on May 10, 2019. Photo by Maddie McGarvey/Reuters
By —

Elana Schor, Associated Press

Warren says she’d appoint former teacher as education secretary

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is pledging that if she’s elected president, her secretary of education “will be a former public school teacher who is committed to public education.”

Warren made the vow in an email to supporter on Monday ahead of remarks at a town hall with members of the American Federation of Teachers union. The Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts senator is a former special education teacher who often talks about her early hopes to work in education.

Warren’s promise to appoint a former teacher came as she jabbed President Donald Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who has no teaching experience.

DeVos has come under fire from Democrats for multiple decisions, including her move to ease regulations on for-profit colleges.

But Warren noted that “this problem is bigger than Betsy DeVos.”

By —

Elana Schor, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 13 Why Trump is meeting the Hungarian prime minister Bush and Obama shunned

  2. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  3. Read Aug 12 An 11-year-old changed election results on a replica Florida state website in under 10 minutes

  4. Read May 11 AP fact check: Trump’s fog of misinformation on trade

  5. Watch May 12 The fight to save an Italian forest prized by Stradivari

For these states and cities, funding college is money in the bank

Education May 07

The Latest