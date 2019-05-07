For these states and cities, funding college is money in the bank

Judy Woodruff:

As we discussed with Senator Bernie Sanders, college debt is a huge problem in our country. Roughly two-thirds of students finish school owing nearly $30,000.

Sanders is not alone in his call for free public college. Many of the 2020 presidential candidates have started laying out their own plans.

As those ideas take shape, a number of states and cities are creating their own plans to provide grants and money for the very youngest to ensure that they can eventually go to college.

Hari Sreenivasan has the story for tonight's Making the Grade. And it's part of a special series on Tuesdays this month about Rethinking College.