Weighing Biden vs. Sanders? Compare where they stand on key issues

The Democratic race for president is down to its final stretch. Just two candidates with significant delegate totals are still in the race: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

There is substantial coverage of the horse race and politics involved (including ours on South Carolina, what voters are weighing and what’s at stake in Michigan’s primary). But this is also a good opportunity to return to policy, and compare the exact direction the two contenders want to drive the government and nation.

Here are their plans on the issues Democratic voters say they care about most.