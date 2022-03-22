WATCH: Abortion rulings Roe and Casey are ‘settled law,’ Jackson says

Senator Dianne Feinstein complimented Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during the first day of questions in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, calling it “a tough place” and saying she was “handling it very well.”

Facing senators’ questions for the first time, President Joe Biden’s nominee is forcefully defending her record as a federal judge, telling senators she will rule “from a position of neutrality” if she is confirmed as the first Black woman on the high court.

In what one senator described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson answered questions right off the bat that attempted to deflect GOP concerns and also highlight the empathetic style that she has frequently described.

Feinstein asked Jackson if she agreed with statements that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett made about abortion law precedent during their confirmation hearings.

Jackson said that she agreed with the statements by Kavanaugh and Barrett and that two landmark Supreme Court decisions legalizing abortion are “settled law” that has been reaffirmed by the court and “relied upon.”

“I do agree with both Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Barrett on this issue. Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman’s pregnancy,” Jackson said.

Jackson is making history as the first Black woman nominated for the court, which once upheld racial segregation in America and for 233 years has been filled mainly with white men.

Biden tapped the 51-year-old Harvard-educated lawyer to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, one of her mentors.

Democrats have the potential votes in the 50-50 Senate to confirm Jackson, even if all Republicans line up opposed, and her nomination is on track for a vote by Easter.

If confirmed, Jackson would also become the sixth woman justice in the court’s history and with three now serving “the closest we’ve ever come to gender equity,” said Feinstein.

“It’s extremely meaningful. One of the things that having diverse members of the court does is it provides for the opportunity for role models,” Jackson said.

“It supports public confidence in the judiciary when you have different people, because we have such a diverse society.”

Several Republicans used their questioning to brand Jackson and Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns.

