Senate confirmation hearings begin for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Judy Woodruff:

That's right. Senator Hawley called her stoic, I think, for sitting through the hearing, which meant she was listening to some pretty tough commentary.

Marcia, it is the case that she's only been on the appellate court for a year, less than a year. But she's got a lot of — in her record for this committee to pore over. And they're they have indicated that they're going to bring it up from her, yes, appellate record, but years of being a federal district judge, her time in private practice, her time as a public defender.

What is she expecting to face here?

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": Well, I think in terms of her appellate career, as you mentioned, she's not been on the bench that long, and she's only written two majority opinions.

Where the focus will be will be on her district court opinions. And, there, they range all through different areas of the law. She's written over 500 of those opinions. It's a treasure trove for the senators to plumb for whatever they're looking for.

So the district court opinions, also her work on the Sentencing Commission, when she was a vice commissioner there, and also her work as a public defender. And we saw some of that in some of the comments you just ran, questions about her representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees, on her sentencing as a district court judge, the child pornography.

Really, Judy, the Republicans flagged where they were headed at least a week ago. Senator Hawley's concerns about her child porn sentencing, he did that in a very long tweet on Twitter at least a week ago. So I think we heard today where they're aiming to try to make some points on her nomination.