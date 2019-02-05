WATCH: ‘America is again winning, each and every day,’ Trump says

President Donald Trump is declaring that the state of the union is “strong.”

The president delivered his annual address to Congress on Tuesday with the now-standard declaration that the nation is prospering.

Trump declared “our country is vibrant and our economy is thriving like never before.”

He added that “the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations” an apparent swipe at the special counsel probe into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He was greeted with cheers from the Republicans in the chamber and chants of “U-S-A, U-S-A” filled half the room.

But many Democrats did not cheer, including dozens of female lawmakers who wore white as a tribute to suffragettes.